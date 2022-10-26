William H. Macy Adds Some Serious Guest Star Power to 'The Connors'

The show already has some considerable star power behind it. Aside from reuniting much of the original cast of Roseanne, the show sees award-winning actor John Goodman returning to his sitcom roots amidst his long and decorated career in major Hollywood films. He reprises his role as family patriarch Dan Conner.

With the show's fifth season in full gear, The Conners is gearing up to feature yet another popular actor, William H. Macy, as a guest star.