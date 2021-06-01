Fans Think Addison Rae Has a Back Tattoo Following a Post on Her Instagram

Fans Think Addison Rae Has a Back Tattoo Following a Post on Her InstagramBy Joseph Allen
Jun. 1 2021, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Because she's one of the most popular people on the internet, fans are constantly speculating about almost everything that Addison Rae Easterling does. In the past, there's even been speculation that the TikTok star has a tattoo after some people suspected that there was ink peeking out during a video she posted on TikTok. Now, users once again think that she has a tattoo, although this one is in a totally different spot.
Does Addison Rae have a back tattoo?
Thanks to a series of pictures posted to her Instagram on May 31, many people are speculating about whether Addison has a back tattoo. In the pictures, Addison is wearing a backless yellow dress and is taking a mirror selfie.
Thanks to the backless dress, many have noticed that there appears to be a fairly lengthy tattoo running down the middle of her back from her neck to her lower back.
The photos don't make it clear exactly what the tattoo is of, although it appears to be colorful and may feature flowers.
Almost the second the picture was posted, fans began asking about the tattoo in the comments.
“DID YOU GET A TATTOO???” one fan wrote, while another was more succinct, but no less emphatic. “WAIT A TATTOO?”, they wrote.
Addison has been spotted with the alleged tattoo at other times.
Although this may be the most prominent sighting of the suspected tattoo yet, fans were quick to point out that Addison's possible back ink has shown up in other photos, including another one where she's wearing a backless dress. In that photo, the tattoo looks to be a little fainter than it does in Addison's Instagram post.
Is Addison's new tattoo temporary or permanent?
Addison has yet to confirm that she got a tattoo, which has led many to speculate about whether the art on her back is temporary or permanent. Fans may hope that the tattoo is permanent, but many suspect that it is actually temporary. That suspicion comes in part from the fact that she hasn't posted about it, and in part from the fact that it seems to be fading in some photos. Ultimately, it will be hard to know for sure until she confirms it one way or the other.
There's been speculation around Addison's love life.
In addition to her back tattoos, there's also been constant speculation around who Addison's dating. The latest rumor is that she's with He's All That co-star Tanner Buchanan, although at this point that relationship is total fiction.
At the moment, it seems that Addison is content to be single, although it's unclear how long her single life will ultimately last.
Regardless of whether she's currently dating anyone or not, it's safe to say that the speculation around every aspect of Addison's life will continue to be at a fever pitch. That's the kind of attention that comes with being one of the most popular and successful influencers on the planet by the time you've turned 20.