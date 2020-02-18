San Francisco Giants Not Inviting Aubrey Huff to 10 Year World Series Anniversary Party for Comments He Made

Nothing on the internet is ever truly deleted. Not that regrettable night-out selfie you directly uploaded to Facebook 9 tequila shots deep. Not that passive aggressive, intentionally "vague" status update obviously geared towards your ex. Definitely not the terrible Sonic the Hedgehog drawings you uploaded to DeviantArt for "constructive criticism", either.

Unfortunately for Aubrey Huff, neither are social media comments, specifically ones he made that irked his former baseball team, the Giants.