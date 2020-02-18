We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
aubrey-huff-comments-giants-cover-1582065742606.jpg
Source: Getty

San Francisco Giants Not Inviting Aubrey Huff to 10 Year World Series Anniversary Party for Comments He Made

By

Nothing on the internet is ever truly deleted. Not that regrettable night-out selfie you directly uploaded to Facebook 9 tequila shots deep. Not that passive aggressive, intentionally "vague" status update obviously geared towards your ex. Definitely not the terrible Sonic the Hedgehog drawings you uploaded to DeviantArt for "constructive criticism", either.

Unfortunately for Aubrey Huff, neither are social media comments, specifically ones he made that irked his former baseball team, the Giants.

In 2010, the San Francisco Giants earned themselves the highest honor in baseball by capturing the World Series title. Aubrey Huff was an integral part of that victory. As a first baseman and outfielder, the player's contributions to the Giants were not insignificant: with an OPS of .957 in the series' five games against the Rangers, 26 home runs out of 157 games in the regular season, Aubrey was the real deal.