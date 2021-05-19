The Deez Nuts Joke on TikTok Has Become a New Favorite Phrase for Creators

On the TikTok platform, there are various ways to communicate with creators. Whether that’s using cool slang terms like the Japanese word "baka," or simply using the term "valid" in dialogue, learning the TikTok lingo goes a long way in maximizing your experience while using the app.

And while popular acronyms and terms have been a hot topic on the app, there are other ways creators express themselves. And that comes in the form of making jokes. From in-your-face jokes to subliminals, there are plenty of ways to lighten the mood. And the deez nuts joke is one that has become a go-to for users on the app.

So what exactly does deez nuts mean on TikTok? Keep reading as we fill in the blanks.