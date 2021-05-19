The Deez Nuts Joke on TikTok Has Become a New Favorite Phrase for Creators

The Deez Nuts Joke on TikTok Has Become a New Favorite Phrase for CreatorsBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 19 2021, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Let the jokes fly!
On the TikTok platform, there are various ways to communicate with creators. Whether that’s using cool slang terms like the Japanese word "baka," or simply using the term "valid" in dialogue, learning the TikTok lingo goes a long way in maximizing your experience while using the app.
And while popular acronyms and terms have been a hot topic on the app, there are other ways creators express themselves. And that comes in the form of making jokes. From in-your-face jokes to subliminals, there are plenty of ways to lighten the mood. And the deez nuts joke is one that has become a go-to for users on the app.
So what exactly does deez nuts mean on TikTok? Keep reading as we fill in the blanks.
The deez nuts joke on TikTok is used to interrupt or divert a conversation.
Let’s be real for a second. The idea of interrupting or diverting a conversation may be considered to be rude by some people. But on the TikTok app, this move is a pretty popular practice.
One way that users have been interrupting each other on the app is with the deez nuts joke. If you’re hip to the phrase, then you know that it’s typically used to refer to the male genitalia in a disrespectful manner.
However, in the TikTok world, "deez nuts" is used to strictly interrupt the conversation or divert the conversation and send it in a new direction. Per HITC, the phrase serves as a way to sort of trick the person you’re having a conversation with.
All you have to do is say the phrase at random right in the middle of a conversation for the joke to land.
And while this joke is popular on TikTok right now, it’s also used on Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram via skits and other content.
The deez nuts joke is another trend that we owe to hip-hop culture.
Yes, hip-hop continues to shift the culture.
If you’re an avid hip-hop listener, you’re likely familiar with the phrase from Dr. Dre’s 1992 “The Chronic” album.
Once the song “Deeez Nuts” on the album made its rounds, it took on a life of its own. See, the track begins with a phone conversation between a man and a woman. As the conversation goes forward, the man shouts "Deeez nuts!" out of nowhere. And thus, the viral joke was born.
Urban Dictionary shares that the saying was transformed into a favorite pastime among friends.
You’ll typically find someone saying "deez nuts" as part of a game. The general rules of the game consist of asking someone a question. Now, if the person responds with one of the five W’s (who, what, where, when, or why), then you can respond with, "Deez nuts." In other words, it’s a way to catch someone and low-key make a joke out of them.
Most people say the phrase in a quiet place for maximum impact.
So, if you consider yourself to be a jokester, try the deez nuts trend on for size. It'll give your followers a few laughs and even boost your engagement.