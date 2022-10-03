Netflix's 'The Empress' Has Just Hit the Platform — Is a Second Season in the Works?

Given the success of Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, and The Crown, it’s safe to say that the world is obsessed with all things period dramas. And thanks to Netflix’s latest addition to the genre — The Empress — viewers are excited to explore its storyline.

Although some period dramas are known to be pure fiction, others like The Empress are actually based on real life people. The Empress explores the life of Elisabeth van Wittelsbach, who ruled Austria from 1854 to 1898.