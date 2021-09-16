Is [SPOILER] Dead After Episode 5 of 'AHS: Red Tide'? Fans Are Heartbroken

The penultimate episode of the first part of American Horror Story: Double Feature , Red Tide, ends tragically for more than one character. Not only is Doris finally turned into a pale creature, like fans had feared would happen, but TB Karen takes the black pill and then walks into the ocean.

Oh yeah, and Mickey's dead too, but we don't have time to mourn over him. Poor TB Karen dies after one of the saddest AHS story arcs. But is TB Karen really dead on AHS?

Right now, it certainly seems that way. Regardless of what Death Valley has in store for new characters, Red Tide is winding down. You didn't think it would end without more bloodshed, did you?