This 2005 Book Predicted Queen Elizabeth II's Death, and TikTokers Are Shook
These days, it’s hard to believe anything or anyone. For example, last week the weatherman said it was going to be sunny all day, yet lo and behold, I got caught in the middle of a storm! Not to mention, TikTok predicted that the world was going to end on July 5, 2022, and well, I'm still here and very much alive.
That said, I don't pay too much attention to predictions about the future, as they are often misleading. But what happens when a source does in fact predict a significant event in history?
Keep reading to learn all about the book Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future, which speculated a prominent death in 2022.
What is 'Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future'?
Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future is a book by Mario Reading. In the book, Reading relays the prophecies, written in poetic quatrains, of 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus. These prophecies allegedly predict future events.
Nostradamus's book predicted Queen Elizabeth's death.
In the TikTok below, creator @akashiccookbook reviews Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future. She opens the book up to a chapter that reads "Succession to the U.K. Throne," with a prediction date of 2022.
The chapter reads, "The future King Charles III and his Princess Consort, the former Camilla Parker Bowles, will find themselves faced with a constitutional crisis on the death of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II."
A few pages later it notes that the Queen would die at the age of 96.
As a refresher, Queen Elizabeth II did pass away on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. Nostradamus's prediction was spot-on.
Users began asking questions about the book in the comment section, eager to learn more. As the TikTok video continues, viewers can see more and more of his predictions for the future. In fact, one chapter implies that Charles will abdicate the throne later in 2022.
Other predictions include a class war in 2033, a "winter freeze" in 2035, and "chemical warfare" in 2044, etc.
Prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death, some people argued that his book also predicted the attacks on 9/11, the 2003 Iraq War, Hurricane Katrina, and more.