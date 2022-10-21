DoorDash Driver Accused of Swapping Pizza Hut Slice With Little Caesars in Viral TikTok

It's difficult to not be influenced by our environments in some way, shape, or form. If you start working at Gamestop long enough, you'll either start developing even stronger opinions on videogames or hate them in a way you never thought was possible. If you become a barista at Starbucks, the concept of small, medium, and large goes out the window as you accept your new life as someone who says "Venti" not as a joke.