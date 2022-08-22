Get Your Fellowship Together — Amazon's 'Rings of Power' Is Coming Soon
Get in, hobbits, we're going back to Middle Earth! Prime Video's highly anticipated new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost here.
The series is set centuries before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. However, the show will explore the origins of many central conflicts introduced in LOTR, like the rise of Sauron, and, of course, the creation of the rings of power.
To add another layer of excitement for LOTR fans (hey, it's been 19 years since Return of the King hit theaters), Amazon will be releasing the first two episodes of Rings of Power in select theaters ahead of the premiere on its streaming platform.
Read on for details about the two release dates for The Rings of Power.
When is the 'Rings of Power' theatrical premiere ahead of the TV release date?
For one night only, LOTR fans can bask in their original film trilogy nostalgia (thanks, Peter Jackson) by watching the first two episodes of The Rings of Power in select theaters on Aug. 31, 2022, per Deadline.
Even better? The film screening is free. You can input your zip code on the Cinemark website to see if there is a participating theater near you.
However, don't fret if you're unable to catch the first two episodes at the theater. The actual TV release date follows soon after, we promise!
OK, so when does 'The Rings of Power' premiere on Prime Video?
The first two episodes of The Rings of Power will debut on Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 1, and Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, depending on your location. Say what now? A report from Variety pointed out that Prime Video has a specific release timing strategy planned so fans around the globe can catch the new episodes at the same time.
For example, the first two episodes will drop on Prime Video at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET, which is 2 a.m. in the UK.
Subsequent episodes of The Rings of Power will premiere at 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays/12 a.m. ET on Fridays in the U.S. Per the same Variety report, the initial two-episode drop the first week also stops the Rings of Power Season 1 finale from airing in the same week as House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale, thus avoiding the inevitable viewing competition.
As Time reported, The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show ever made, with its $1 billion dollar budget. Will it satisfy dedicated fans of J.R.R Tolkien's sprawling fantasy universe?
We'll just have to get our second breakfasts ready as we wait and see.