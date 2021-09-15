Teyana Wants the Prom Experience With Iman on 'We Got Love Teyana & Iman' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 15 2021, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of We Got Love Teyana & Iman.
Viewers are getting into the thick of We Got Love Teyana & Iman Season 1. Starring entrepreneur Teyana Taylor, NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert, and their family and friends, the reality series gives viewers insight into their lives and shows how the couple navigates parenthood with such busy schedules.
Most celebrities would say that they paid a hefty price for their success. Whether that’s missing out on rites of passage throughout their teenage years or simply not being able to have a normal life, many celebrities often long to have those experiences. And naturally, Teyana is no different.
So, in an exclusive clip ahead of the Sept. 15, 2021, episode, Teyana is ready for the high school prom experience. Read on to get the full scoop.
Teyana wants to experience high school prom with Iman as her date.
If you’ve been a longtime fan of Teyana, you’re likely aware that she became a celebrity during her teenage years. As a result, she was unable to partake in many social activities that most high schoolers look forward to. Now, she wants to make up for lost time.
“Because of my music career, from ninth to 12th grade, I was homeschooled,” Teyana says in her confessional. “I did miss out on prom. I did miss out on if I ever wanted to be a cheerleader or if I wanted to play sports.”
With that in mind, Teyana made it a point to ask Iman to help her recreate the high school prom experience.
“We’re going to act like we’re kids in high school, and I want you to ask me to prom,” Teyana tells Iman.
In Iman’s confessional, he has an epiphany about why Teyana is so into social events. He realizes that Teyana missed out on monumental events in her teenage years, so that makes her want to attend as many events as she can in her adult life.
Iman is all for recreating the prom experience with Teyana, especially since he cherishes his own high school prom memories.
Unlike Teyana, the Brooklyn Nets star saw his celebrity star rise later in his life. So, he was one of the lucky ones who did experience high school prom.
“I definitely went to high school prom,” Iman says in his confessional. “I don’t remember much about the actual dance, but I do remember the post-prom. Whew, I had a great prom."
As you can expect, Iman is always willing and ready to satisfy Teyana’s needs. So, it’s no surprise that Iman is on board to make Teyana’s “prom” a reality.
While it’s clear that the couple and their friends have to work out the logistics including the prom theme, date drop-off times, and officially asking Teyana to prom, the event is likely to go off without a hitch.
Everything Teyana touches turns to gold, so her prom experience should be no different.
