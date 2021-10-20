Against All Odds, 'Survivor' Contestant Tiffany Might Make It Far in the Game

This season of Survivor is all about giving greater context to the characters we’re watching on screen. Who are they when they’re not trying to win a million dollars stranded on an island with a bunch of strangers? Well, Tiffany is a teacher from Long Island, N.Y., who believes that her career has prepared her for Survivor.

“I can relate to anybody,” she told Parade. “Being a teacher, I’m on 24/7, so there’s no time for me to have my problems. I can’t bring them into the classroom… I don’t intend to bring them into the game unless I need them for a little bit of a sympathy vote.”

As of Episode 4, Tiffany has proved this to be somewhat true — she really can relate to anyone. Everyone on her tribe seems to like her and trust her (despite her unreliability), which could get her far in the game.