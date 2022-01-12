Ashley Drops a Bombshell in the 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Series Premiere

Ashley Drops a Bombshell in the 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Series PremiereBy Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 11 2022, Published 10:00 p.m. ET
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the series premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.
We knew there would be shocking moments between cast members on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. But what fans didn't expect was confirmation from Ashley Jones that she and Bariki "Bar" Smith are married. They got engaged during Season 10 of Teen Mom 2.
Before Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiered, fans speculated that the pair had secretly gotten married. And in the series premiere, Ashley confirms as much in a conversation with Cheyenne Floyd. All is not perfect for them, however. In fact, they don't even seem to be romantically together at the time of filming. But the biggest question here is when the whole thing even went down.
When did Ashley and Bar get married before 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'?
In the episode, Cheyenne asks Ashley about her relationship with Bar, who up until this point Ashley has referred to as her "partner" rather than her husband. They do share a daughter, but they're also on again-off again, so the phrasing makes sense.
The phrasing makes even more sense when Ashley says she and Bar got married "five or six months" prior to filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion.
Since filming happened around September 2021, Bar and Ashley likely got married in March or April 2021. That doesn't mean it solved all their problems, however. When Ashley admits things aren't great between herself and her new hubby, she lays out for Cheyenne what Bar would need to do in order to prove he's mature enough to work on their marriage.
"I have a lot of anger built up with Bar," Ashley says in the Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiere. "I speak one language. He speaks another. And we don't hear each other. We just do this," she then bumps her fists together. "In order for me to put the ring back on, I need to see him do a few things. I need to see him go to school or get a trade. If you want to hunt chickens, hunt chickens. But do it [well], and be serious about the chickens."
Are Ashley and Bar together now?
Ashley admits that their relationship was stronger when Bar was on house arrest. When he was taken off house arrest, he fell back into old habits. From Ashley's point of view, Bar stopped trying to make something of himself.
Viewers watched Bar's schooling woes during Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 as he struggled to pass his GED test. His lack of drive caused a rift in his relationship with Ashley.
During Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Ashley and Bar are married, but they aren't together. Since filming ended, Ashley hasn't given away any clues on social media regarding her relationship status.
They've split up before, only to find their way back to each other. But Ashley knows what she wants when it comes to her romantic partner and Bar is going to need to step it up a bit for sure.
Watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST om MTV.