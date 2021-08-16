Who Ends Up Engaged After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7? SPOILERS

Who Ends Up Engaged After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7? SPOILERSBy Shannon Raphael
Aug. 16 2021, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
SPOILER Alert: This article contains significant potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.
More than two years after Season 6 premiered, Bachelor in Paradise is finally back with a new season — which means there will be plenty of romantic moments, tearful exits, and lots of drama as the singletons attempt to find love on the beach in Mexico.
While some viewers will watch Season 7 unfold spoiler-free, there are plenty of fans who want to know what to expect way in advance.
Who ends up together on Bachelor in Paradise in the 2021 season? Keep reading to find out about all of the alleged engagements.
Who ends up together on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7?
According to the spoiler site, Reality Steve, the Season 7 stars follow the pattern set by past contestants. Three couples reportedly do get engaged during the finale, and fans may be shocked when they find out who they are.
Of course, the engagement speculation will not be confirmed until the season officially wraps up. Keep scrolling to find out which couples Reality Steve claims are ending the season with proposals.
1. Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile
Season 7 isn't Joe's first time on Bachelor in Paradise; he notably romanced Kendall Long during Season 5. The couple did not get engaged on their season, but they did continue to date for about a year-and-a-half (and move in together in Los Angeles) before announcing their split in early 2020.
Kendall later shared that she was shocked by their breakup, but that Joe realized that he wanted to move back to Chicago.
According to Reality Steve, Joe and Serena, who was a contestant on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, will be one of the three couples to get engaged. While the moment will likely be a happy one for the pair, Kendall will also be on Season 7 as well — which could make for some pretty awkward interactions.
2. Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin
Fans first met boy band manager Kenny Braasch on Clare/Tayshia's season of The Bachelorette, but he didn't manage to fully connect with either lead. Mari was on Season 25 of The Bachelor, and the pageant queen went home in Week 4.
As the Season 7 trailer reveals, Kenny and Mari won't exactly have an easy road to an engagement. Demi Burnett is back on the ABC series, and she has her eyes set on Kenny as well.
3. Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn
The third and final couple to walk away from Season 7 engaged is reportedly Riley and Maurissa.
Unlike the other engaged ladies on this list, Maurissa made her reality TV debut on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. She was eliminated on the first night, which is why viewers may not be as familiar with her.
Riley, on the other hand, really made an impression on fans when he was on Clare/Tayshia's season. He was able to really open up with Tayshia, and many were devastated when he was sent home during Week 9.
Though several couples do get engaged each season, it remains to be seen whether any of the rumored Season 7 stars will make it down the aisle.
Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.