Who Is Phoenix Embers on 'Alter Ego'? Here's What You Should Know About the Contestant

Fox's latest music competition game show, Alter Ego, kicked off with a brand new episode on Sept. 22, 2021. It immediately garnered popularity among music lovers and those eager to learn more about holography.

The panelists of Alter Ego, Grimes, will.i.am, Nick Lachey, and Alanis Morissette evaluate performances based on the contestants' musical talents alone. Instead of taking the stage, the rising stars have to perform using an alter-ego. So, who is Phoenix Embers?