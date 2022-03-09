Who Is Ram on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are the Clues We Have so Far

Who Is Ram on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are the Clues We Have so FarBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 9 2022, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Get ready for the latest season of The Masked Singer! Everyone's favorite costumed singing competition is ready to bless the airwaves with amazing tunes, shocking reveals, and plenty of hilarity yet again. Celebrity judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke are back in their famed judging chairs, and from what we can tell already, this season is shaping up to be a good one.
One of the characters utilized for this season of The Masked Singer is Ram, whose fierce look and mysterious origins already have fans speculating that it could be portrayed by an athlete of some sort. So, who exactly is Ram on The Masked Singer this season? Here's what we know so far.
Ram on 'The Masked Singer' - The Clues
Here's what we know about Ram on The Masked Singer so far.
- Tall
- Athletic build
- Inspired by Greek and Roman mythology
- They're on team Bad, along with Cyclops and Queen Cobra
- A yellow and blue football helmet with the number six on it
- Says their victory will be a "lamb slide."
Ram on 'The Masked Singer' - The Guesses
The jury is still out on who Ram could be on this season of The Masked Singer, but it seems pretty certain to be a football player based on the clues. Ken Jeong (who shared his take on it all in this clip), believes that the true identity of Ram this season is NFL star Matthew Stafford. Because that hasn't been confirmed yet, here are a few other guesses as to who it could possibly be.
- Johnny Hekker
- Tom Brady
- Joe Burrow
- Aaron Rodgers
- Rob Gronkowski
- Matt Ryan
So, who is Ram on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
As of right now, we don't know who for certain who's under the mask of Ram on Season 7 of The Masked Singer. While it is fairly clear that it is a football player, no concrete details have been shared as of yet that could hint towards who it may be.
Be sure to check out the new season of The Masked Singer when it premieres on Fox on March 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST.