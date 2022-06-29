So far, only Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have confirmed their returns to the series, each posting on social media about the happy news. On Aug. 4, 2020, Alyssa posted on Twitter about the Who's the Boss? sequel series for the first time, writing, "I am so excited! Who's the Boss? is coming back! I've wanted to share this for so long, and now I can." In her response, she tagged Tony, Judith Light and Danny Pintauro.