'Who's the Boss?' Gets a Sequel With Amazon FreeVee — What You Need to Know
The ABC original series Who's the Boss? ran for eight seasons and 196 episodes on ABC between 1984 and 1994. For those who have never seen the show, it followed former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Tony Danza) and his daughter, Samantha (Alyssa Milano). The pair move in with divorced advertising executive Angela Bower (Judith Light) and her son Jonathan (Danny Pintauro).
Now, Who's the Boss? is set for a sequel series revival with Amazon's FreeVee and Sony Pictures Television. Who will appear in the show? Will Judith Light return? And what is the release date for the series? Here's what you need to know.
Is the new 'Who's The Boss?' a sequel or a reboot?
On June 28, 2022, Deadline confirmed that Sony Pictures Television, which owned the rights to the original series, has been working on a sequel series for two years. One Day at a Time creator Mike Royce will write the script, and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz will co-executive produce the project. The Who's the Boss? sequel series will be available for streaming through Amazon's FreeVee.
Original cast members Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano will reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha, respectively. The show, according to Deadline, will be set "30 years after the events of the original series" and follows Samantha as a single mother living with her father and child in the family house. The show will also explore "generational differences, as well as opposing worldviews and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2022."
Due to the storyline continuation and return of familiar characters, Who's the Boss? 2022 is a sequel rather than a reboot. Fans are excited to see what their favorite characters have been up to for the past thirty years, but who else is joining the returning characters?
Will Judith Light reprise her role in the 'Who's The Boss' sequel cast?
So far, only Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have confirmed their returns to the series, each posting on social media about the happy news. On Aug. 4, 2020, Alyssa posted on Twitter about the Who's the Boss? sequel series for the first time, writing, "I am so excited! Who's the Boss? is coming back! I've wanted to share this for so long, and now I can." In her response, she tagged Tony, Judith Light and Danny Pintauro.
Similarly, Tony made several posts on his Instagram page in 2020, writing, "Very excited to bring Who’s The Boss? back to television!" However, at this time, no further cast members have been announced for the sequel series. Many fans are hoping Judith Light's Angela will return, especially after she and Tony admitted their love for each other during the final seasons of the show.
What is the 'Who's the Boss?' sequel release date?
Currently, there is no news on when Who's the Boss? will be available for streaming. Seemingly, one of the most difficult aspects of the television industry lately is finding a streaming service with which to launch a show, so hopefully, now that Who's the Boss? has found a digital home, the show can move into pre-production.
Until then, fans will have to keep re-watching the old Who's Tte Boss? which they can do on Netflix or Prime Video.