Hey! (Hey!) 'Arthur' Is Ending After 25 Years — Details on Why PBS Canceled the Long-Running Series

Executive producer for Arthur, Carol Greenwald, confirmed the cancellation in a statement to IGN : “In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come."

The beloved children's television program Arthur has officially been canceled after 25 years on air.

The EP added, “Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

So, why is the second longest-running animated series being canceled? Keep reading to find out more about the end of Arthur and fans' reactions to the news.