Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Are No Longer Friends After Social Media Exchange

If you’re fans of rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby , then you know that the two are responsible for creating some of the best hip-hop collaborations. Riding high off their latest smash hit “Cry Baby,” the pair have become a fan-favorite duo. And it’s even more special because both stars started getting attention in the industry at the same time.

Why do Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have beef? Follow along as we give you the rundown.

But, it looks like the former work spouses are no longer an item. It’s true that friends can get into disagreements and patch things up later on, but fans are not so sure that will be the case with Megan and DaBaby. And word on the street is that the “Ball If I Want To” MC is to blame.

Megan Thee Stallion accused the Charlotte, N.C., rapper of supporting her in private but not in public.

Like it or not, loyalty is everything — especially in the music industry. However, it’s long been debated if industry friendships are the real thing. And according to the legend Nicki Minaj, there is no such thing as friends in the music industry.

On June 19, 2021, the Charlotte MC left social media in shambles. DaBaby (real name: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) retweeted a Twitter joke about the Megan Thee Stallion (real name: Megan Pete) and Tory Lanez shooting incident. In case you didn’t know, the “Thot S--t” rapper accused singer Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot last summer. And DaBaby happens to be featured on Tory Lanez’s new single “Skat.”

In the retweet, a user shared their take on why Da Baby and Tory Lanez are now friends. "I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now because they both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time," a user tweeted with a crying laughing emoji.

I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time 🤣😂😅😮‍💨🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bo (@symeautomatic) June 19, 2021

Once Megan Thee Stallion and her fanbase — the Hotties— got wind of what DaBaby did, things went left. Although DaBaby claimed that the retweet was due to some sort of glitch on Twitter, fans were not buying it. And of course, Megan decided to speak her peace about the situation.

In a series of tweets, Megan called out DaBaby for supporting in private and not in public. "Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange," she tweeted. "This situation ain’t no damn 'beef' and I really wish people would stop downplaying it like it’s some internet s--t for likes and retweets."

You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya.



You know like I know I ain’t no “industry” nigga , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin.



Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya.



Stay focused my g🖤💪🏾 https://t.co/EnbBvahHHX — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

DaBaby then fired back and basically downplayed the situation by saying that he’s not against Megan Thee Stallion. "You done let these folks get the best of you thug," he responded. "I don’t got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no 'industry' [n-word], let 'em fool you into thinking that you are trippin'. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g."