In the Race Between 'Street Outlaws' and 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings,' Who Finishes First?

For nearly a decade, Discovery's Street Outlaws has taken the world of street racing from the semi-underground into the mainstream. What was once mostly relegated to movies like The Fast and the Furious, now has multiple spinoffs and a wide audience.

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings was the show's first offspring and remains its most popular. In fact, it's so well-liked that some fans think it's going to take over for the original. Is No Prep Kings replacing Street Outlaws? Buckle up and let's get into it.