Another Year, Another Rihanna Pregnancy Rumor — Is She Having a Baby?

In addition to her bestselling beauty brand and lucrative lingerie line, Rihanna became the first Black woman to head a fashion house under LVMH in 2019 and the singer doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon.

More than 15 years after the "We Found Love" singer made her music industry debut, Rihanna has earned the title of the richest female musician in the world with a net worth of $1.7 billion .

So, is RiRi pregnant in 2021? Everything you need to know about the pregnancy theories involving Rihanna and her current boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Many fans believe that the 33-year-old was sporting a baby bump in her latest cover shoot with Dazed. While we definitely don't see a baby bump, this is not the first time Rihanna has been speculated to be expecting a child.

But as fans eagerly await the release of R9, rumors suggest Rihanna’s focus is elsewhere.

This issue we’re celebrating our 30th anniversary, and who better to party with than @rihanna ? Shot by #RafaelPavarotti and styled by our Editor-in-Chief #IbKamara , we reflect on why Rihanna is the woman we are all willing to wait for. See more: https://t.co/lPVdcM3KFO #Dazed30 pic.twitter.com/nSdfyP9fVU

Fans are convinced Rihanna is expecting a baby with A$AP Rocky.

Although unconfirmed, social media is running wild with rumors that Rihanna is pregnant with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Rihanna’s friendship with A$AP dates back to 2013 when he was featured on her Diamond Tour and she appeared as the love interest in the visual for “Fashion Killa.” The rapper was previously romantically linked to Kendall Jenner in 2016 but the couple ended their relationship the following year, around the time that Rihanna began dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna and A$AP remained close over the years, sparking rumors of a relationship that were confirmed by a source in November of 2020, months after her breakup with her billionaire ex-boyfriend. Since then, the two have been spotted frequently together and in a 2021 interview with GQ, A$AP referred to the singer as the “love of his life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

In addition, A$AP also hinted that he’s open to starting a family one day. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he shared. "Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very." And speculation that Rihanna and A$AP are expecting a bundle of joy was only heightened after Media Take Out reported that not one, but two sources close to the couple have allegedly confirmed her pregnancy.

Article continues below advertisement

And speculation that Rihanna and A$AP are expecting a bundle of joy was only heightened after Media Take Out reported that not one, but two sources close to the couple have allegedly confirmed her pregnancy. “Rihanna keeps her private life private, so [I] don't expect her to announce the pregnancy, or show off baby pictures," one source told MTO. "She'll just disappear for a while, then show up with a baby."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement