Another Year, Another Rihanna Pregnancy Rumor — Is She Having a Baby?By Pretty Honore
Sep. 13 2021, Published 10:31 p.m. ET
More than 15 years after the "We Found Love" singer made her music industry debut, Rihanna has earned the title of the richest female musician in the world with a net worth of $1.7 billion.
In addition to her bestselling beauty brand and lucrative lingerie line, Rihanna became the first Black woman to head a fashion house under LVMH in 2019 and the singer doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon.
But as fans eagerly await the release of R9, rumors suggest Rihanna’s focus is elsewhere.
Many fans believe that the 33-year-old was sporting a baby bump in her latest cover shoot with Dazed. While we definitely don't see a baby bump, this is not the first time Rihanna has been speculated to be expecting a child.
So, is RiRi pregnant in 2021? Everything you need to know about the pregnancy theories involving Rihanna and her current boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.
Fans are convinced Rihanna is expecting a baby with A$AP Rocky.
Although unconfirmed, social media is running wild with rumors that Rihanna is pregnant with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Rihanna’s friendship with A$AP dates back to 2013 when he was featured on her Diamond Tour and she appeared as the love interest in the visual for “Fashion Killa.”
The rapper was previously romantically linked to Kendall Jenner in 2016 but the couple ended their relationship the following year, around the time that Rihanna began dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.
Rihanna and A$AP remained close over the years, sparking rumors of a relationship that were confirmed by a source in November of 2020, months after her breakup with her billionaire ex-boyfriend.
Since then, the two have been spotted frequently together and in a 2021 interview with GQ, A$AP referred to the singer as the “love of his life.”
In addition, A$AP also hinted that he’s open to starting a family one day.
“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he shared. "Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."
And speculation that Rihanna and A$AP are expecting a bundle of joy was only heightened after Media Take Out reported that not one, but two sources close to the couple have allegedly confirmed her pregnancy.
“Rihanna keeps her private life private, so [I] don't expect her to announce the pregnancy, or show off baby pictures," one source told MTO. "She'll just disappear for a while, then show up with a baby."
It also didn't help that Rihanna attended the 2021 Met Gala wearing an oversized black Balenciaga coat that swallowed her up, and could definitely hide a baby bump (and more).
A$AP also covered up in a multi-color coat reminiscent of a homemade quilt. We'll just have to wait and see what the future holds for this fashion power couple.
Rihanna plans to have kids in the next 10 years.
While Rihanna might not be currently pregnant, it is no secret that she has plans on becoming a mom sooner rather than later.
"I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em," she told British Vogue of her 10-year plan, before adding that it will happen with or without a man. "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives."
She continued, "...the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."