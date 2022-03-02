Sydney Sweeney Was Spotted With a Ravishing Ring on Her Left Ring Finger — Is She Engaged?

On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, members of the paparazzi spotted Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney while she was out and about in Los Angeles.

Caught up mid-conversation with a man clad in all black — a film crew member, perhaps? — the star didn't seem too cautious about accidentally displaying a very impressive piece of jewelry adorning her left ring finger. Needless to add, the resulting photos have sparked quite the discourse. Is Sydney engaged?