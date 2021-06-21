Katie Thurston Is Open About Her Love Life, but She's Private When It Comes to Family

Although Katie doesn’t talk much about the people in her life, we can imagine the funny and charismatic Bachelorette has a wide support net. In her social media videos, she’s talked in the past about going on dates, and has mentioned her family in passing.

In one recent video where she attempted to convince her followers to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Katie explained that she “hates shots." “I’m not doing this for me,” she said. “I’m doing it for my mom, who is an essential worker, or my sister, who’s pregnant… For my friends, for my community. For you.”

So although we don’t know much about her, Katie definitely does have a sister. She hasn’t mentioned a brother or any other siblings, but she did mention nieces and nephews in the video, so she might have more than just one sister.