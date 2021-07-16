Everyone Is Reported Safe After the Shootout at Lil Durk's Home

Durk Derrick Banks, better known as the rapper Lil Durk , has been making music since his Myspace days. He's released a number of albums over the years, and he landed on the Billboard Hot 100 with his 2020 single "Viral Moment."

For years now, Durk has been in a relationship with a woman named India Royale. She's been by his side through legal issues and was even involved in a shootout with him.

Durk and India have a child together named Willow Banks, and India has another child from a previous relationship. She vlogs about her personal life and her relationship with Durk on her YouTube channel . One from November 2018 titled "LABOR & DELIVERY | Did Daddy Pass Out?" is all about when Willow was born. The video shows clips of her giving birth, and she talks about what the overall process was like.

According to The Sun , Durk and India met in 2017 and got engaged in September the following year. She's a businesswoman and Instagram model with over 3 million followers across her social media. In addition, she has her own cosmetics line called India Royale Beauty and aims to help others begin their own beauty businesses as well with makeup and hair.

What happened during the shootout involving Lil Durk and India? It was a home invasion.

According to TMZ, on July 11, 2021, Lil Durk's Georgia home was broken into at 5 a.m. while he and India were sleeping. The unknown suspects were, unfortunately, able to get away, but not before they "exchanged gunfire" with the couple. Luckily everyone in the home is safe, but there is still a lot that needs to be figured out about how this happened.

As of now, who the suspects are — and even how many of them were able to enter Durk and India's home — is still unknown. They were able to get away from the scene before the cops arrived. There's also no word on why they attempted to break into the house and what they wanted from the couple. Neither Durk nor India has posted on social media about the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

To get more info, cops are asking for help from the public to figure out who the intruders are.