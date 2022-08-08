'The Bachelorette' Star Mario Vassall Turned His Passion for Fitness Into a Job
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
The nineteenth season of The Bachelorette is in full swing, and Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are getting closer and closer to concluding their respective journeys as the joint leads.
The ladies and their remaining cast of guys have officially left the Bachelor Mansion for Europe, and love is certainly in the air for some of the stars.
The men (well, for the most part), have officially decided whether they want to pursue Gabby or Rachel for the duration of the season. While contestants like James "Meatball" Clarke and Logan Palmer have wavered about their decision, one suitor who has remained steady on his choice throughout is Mario Vassall.
The 31-year-old earned Gabby's first kiss of the season, and he also got the first impression rose on Night 1. He's been pursuing the ICU nurse ever since.
Though Mario had a strong start on Season 19, Gabby's other connections with suitors like Jason Alabaster and Erich Schwer have been at the forefront in recent weeks.
How far does Mario make it on The Bachelorette, and will his spark with Gabby ever recover? Read on to find out more about the Season 19 star, including his job, and his potential future on the ABC series.
Who is Mario Vassall from 'The Bachelorette'? Details on his job.
The Season 19 contestant hails from Naperville, Ill., which is a suburb in the Chicago metro area. Before he went on the show to woo over Gabby, Mario was working as a certified personal trainer and as a virtual fitness instructor. He founded Inspired By Rio, which is a fitness brand.
The 31-year-old graduated from North Central College, and he later got his MBA as well.
When it comes to his ideal partner, Mario is looking for someone who is in touch with her emotions, and who is a strong conversationalist. Is it possible that Mario will be the one to receive Gabby's final rose?
How far does Mario get on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19? (SPOILERS)
Though the recipients of the first impression roses tend to go far on any given season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, Mario's fate on the dating series is currently unknown.
While there are rumored spoilers circulating about how Rachel and Gabby's final weeks may go, there's some uncertainty surrounding the latter star's Final Four.
Reality Steve has not officially shared the identity of the last man in Gabby's Final Four, though Steve (the blogger) himself does believe that Gabby went on four hometown dates.
There is, therefore, a chance that Mario could be in the running to ultimately win Gabby's final rose. However, it remains to be seen if the Colorado resident chooses four guys for that portion of the season, or if she will decide to just go on three hometown dates.
New episodes of The Bachelorette air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also stream the series on Hulu.