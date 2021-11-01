'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks and Seth Marks Are Stronger Than Ever Before

'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks and Seth Marks Are Stronger Than Ever BeforeBy Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 1 2021, Published 5:43 p.m. ET
When we first met Meredith Marks and her CEO husband Seth Marks on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, they were at the worst point in their marriage. As fans of the show know, we witnessed the couple fighting to save their marriage from crumbling. They contemplated divorce and separating several times, but they weren't ready to give up on all they built together.
After the Season 2 premiere back in September, fans of the branch saw a new version of the Marks, one in which they seemed to be working through their problems and growing a much stronger bond. Let's take a look at where their marriage stands today.
Are there any updates on Meredith and Seth's marriage?
Ahead of the premiere of Season 2, Meredith spoke with E! News about her and Seth's marriage.
"We are definitely much more of a united front. You met us at our absolute, absolute worst so it couldn't go much further down, I'll be honest," she said.
"But you know every relationship has its ups and downs and that includes marriage. If you're being honest and truthful, it's never going to be perfect. That's just not possible because we're all human and everybody has a different point of view in certain things and you've got to work through them."
Meredith provided even more information about their marriage, which confirmed a positive and healthy update: "So Seth and I are definitely united and quite frankly in a very positive space and probably the strongest we've ever been together at this point. But there are a lot of bumps in the road; you don't just get [there] easily."
Recently, the couple even stepped out for an elegant date night. On Oct. 29, Meredith took to Instagram to share photos of her and her hubby Seth in their glamorous outfits. The adorable image features Meredith dressed in a gray and black floor-length gown with a slit on the right leg, while Seth sported a classic black tux.
The married couple looks genuinely happy in the portrait, and that's all we can ask for as supporters of the two.
Meredith and Seth Marks recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
After everything they went through during the first season, it's incredible to see how much stronger the pair are. On Aug. 24, Meredith shared several photos of her and Seth's relationship throughout the years. The day celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, and Meredith took advantage of it by flaunting her man.
"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @sethstock. I love you endlessly and am beyond grateful for the family we have built together," she wrote in the caption. "You make me laugh the hardest. I always have your shoulder to cry on and your ears to listen."
Meredith got very heartfelt later in the caption and declared how much she cares for Seth. "We have grown up together, and I cannot imagine life without you. Every journey has some bumps in the road — but you have and always will be my best friend, my everything (and RBC, of course). I cannot wait to celebrate the rest of our lives together. S&M."
Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airing Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.