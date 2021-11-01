'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks and Seth Marks Are Stronger Than Ever Before

When we first met Meredith Marks and her CEO husband Seth Marks on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City , they were at the worst point in their marriage. As fans of the show know, we witnessed the couple fighting to save their marriage from crumbling. They contemplated divorce and separating several times, but they weren't ready to give up on all they built together.

After the Season 2 premiere back in September, fans of the branch saw a new version of the Marks, one in which they seemed to be working through their problems and growing a much stronger bond. Let's take a look at where their marriage stands today.

Are there any updates on Meredith and Seth's marriage?

Ahead of the premiere of Season 2, Meredith spoke with E! News about her and Seth's marriage. "We are definitely much more of a united front. You met us at our absolute, absolute worst so it couldn't go much further down, I'll be honest," she said.

"But you know every relationship has its ups and downs and that includes marriage. If you're being honest and truthful, it's never going to be perfect. That's just not possible because we're all human and everybody has a different point of view in certain things and you've got to work through them."

Meredith provided even more information about their marriage, which confirmed a positive and healthy update: "So Seth and I are definitely united and quite frankly in a very positive space and probably the strongest we've ever been together at this point. But there are a lot of bumps in the road; you don't just get [there] easily."

