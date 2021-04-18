'90 Day Fiancé' Star Molly Hopkins Has Had a Number of Run-Ins With the Law

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Molly Hopkins Has Had a Number of Run-Ins With the LawBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 18 2021, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Angela Deem, Lisa Hamme, and Molly Hopkins are just some of the 90 Day Fiancé stars who had a run-in with the law in the past. Deem got herself into trouble by driving under influence and exceeding the speed limit — according to People, she was zipping through Georgia at 60 miles per hour — while Hamme was reportedly arrested for stalking back in 2015. So, what did Molly Hopkins get arrested for?
'90 Day Fiancé' veteran Molly Hopkins has reportedly been arrested several times.
One of Hopkins's first arrests reportedly dates back to January 2008. It's understood that she was charged with possession of cannabis at the time. It is widely believed that she committed several minor offenses later down the line.
Some outlets have reported she had another ordeal around five years later, when she allegedly had an unexpected encounter with the police while driving under the influence. According to outlets like Starcasm, she was charged with DUI, speeding, and improperly changing lanes in May 2012. Others reported she may have actually been charged with four counts. Unfortunately, further details about the incident aren't available at present.
In June 2016, Hopkins allegedly failed the breathalyzer test after getting stopped by an officer near Woodstock, Ga. And since she had gotten two DUIs within a five-year span, she was forced to surrender her vehicle tags. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 72 hours in jail, two years of probation, and 240 hours of community service.
Molly Hopkins' older daughter, Olivia Hopkins, was arrested in fall 2020.
Olivia Hopkins was arrested for simple battery in October 2020 after an alleged physical altercation in the Hopkins family home in Woodstock, Ga. She reportedly struck her mother in the head multiple times, which left a "clearly visible red mark." It's understood she also tried to kick Molly Hopkins in the leg.
Olivia Hopkins was released on a $1,500 bond, on the condition she agreed to abide by the rules Hopkins established. The 90 Day Fiancé star reportedly requested her daughter to move out from the family home within 48 hours of her release from jail. As the agreement cited by The Sun outlines, Olivia Hopkins was also asked to stay away from establishments serving alcoholic beverages and refrain from keeping drugs or weapons on her person or frequenting locations where they are sold.
It's understood that Olivia Hopkins is currently in the process of challenging the decision — as she is likely seeking to regain access to the family home. Her arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 21, 2021. Further updates on the case are yet to be made publicly available.
Angela Deem's daughter, Scottie Deem, pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation in 2019.
It's understood that Scottie Deem was arrested in September 2017, on suspicion of aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation. She pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation in early 2019. She was released on parole on May 6, 2020, after serving 15 months in jail.
Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.