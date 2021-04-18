'90 Day Fiancé' Star Molly Hopkins Has Had a Number of Run-Ins With the Law

Angela Deem, Lisa Hamme, and Molly Hopkins are just some of the 90 Day Fiancé stars who had a run-in with the law in the past. Deem got herself into trouble by driving under influence and exceeding the speed limit — according to People , she was zipping through Georgia at 60 miles per hour — while Hamme was reportedly arrested for stalking back in 2015. So, what did Molly Hopkins get arrested for?

'90 Day Fiancé' veteran Molly Hopkins has reportedly been arrested several times.

One of Hopkins's first arrests reportedly dates back to January 2008. It's understood that she was charged with possession of cannabis at the time. It is widely believed that she committed several minor offenses later down the line.

Some outlets have reported she had another ordeal around five years later, when she allegedly had an unexpected encounter with the police while driving under the influence. According to outlets like Starcasm, she was charged with DUI, speeding, and improperly changing lanes in May 2012. Others reported she may have actually been charged with four counts. Unfortunately, further details about the incident aren't available at present.

In June 2016, Hopkins allegedly failed the breathalyzer test after getting stopped by an officer near Woodstock, Ga. And since she had gotten two DUIs within a five-year span, she was forced to surrender her vehicle tags. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 72 hours in jail, two years of probation, and 240 hours of community service.