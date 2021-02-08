Logo
Queen Latifah
Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah Have a Longstanding and Happy Relationship Together

Feb. 8 2021, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Throughout her illustrious career, Queen Latifah has made an adamant point of not discussing her sexuality or private life in-depth via virtually any interview or candid moments. However, despite being reclusive about her love life, the star has seemingly been together with one woman for years now, Eboni Nichols, even going as far as allegedly having a child with her.

So, who exactly is Eboni, and what role does she play in the award-winning singer's life? Here's what we know about her and their supposed healthy and happy long term relationship.

Queen Latifah's partner, Eboni Nichols, has been in her life for over a decade.

Although concrete details regarding their romantic relationship are sparse due to Queen Latifah's reclusive nature, a fairly descriptive timeline can still be formed from known details of their happy union. According to The Sun, Queen Latifah and Eboni first met while they both worked on Dancing with the Stars in 2009.  

Despite meeting four years prior, Latifah and Eboni seemingly began their romantic union around 2013, but little was known then (and still little is known now) of how this came to be, thanks to Latifah's lifelong practice of guarding personal relationships from the outside world. They were reportedly engaged in October 2018, and a year later, Eboni was reportedly pregnant with their first child. Given their reclusive nature, none of these reports were ever confirmed.

During a revealing 2008 chat with The New York Times, the singer explained that she would not be sharing the details of her sexuality with fans, saying, "I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life. You don’t get that part of me. Sorry. We’re not discussing it in our meetings, I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want. You do it anyway."

Secretiveness aside, who exactly is Eboni Nichols?

Aside from being Queen Latifah's long-time lover, Eboni is quite successful in her own right. A professional choreographer, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Theatre and Dance from Chapman University, which she would go on to implement in professional capacities such as on Dancing with the Stars in the role that would go on to define her relationship with Latifah.

As for her dancing career, Eboni has worked with some of the most famous performers of the 21st century, collaborating with the likes of Beyoncé, Usher, JLo, and other pop phenoms on notable projects throughout the years.

Her choreography work, per IMDB, has been featured in films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Office Christmas Party, and Girls Trip. In television, she has had her work featured on Jane the Virgin and Fresh Off the Boat.

