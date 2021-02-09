Have 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's' Ray J and Princess Split Up? An Update for Fans

The belief that relationships crash and burn due to reality television is one that many people stand by. After all, we’ve seen the demise of Fizz and Apryl Jones’ relationship along with Moniece Slaughter and Richie Dollaz on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. And while some couples break up to make up, there are others that continue to leave us guessing.

If you’re a fan of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, you may be all too familiar with Ray J and Princess Love . While the couple has experienced their share of ups and downs, fans were certain that the two were splitting up. And now fans are not too sure that the pair are getting a divorce due to their upcoming appearance on the small screen. Are Ray J and Princess Love actually getting a divorce?

Watching Ray J and Princess is literally just watching struggle love. Teairra dodged a bullet and didn’t even know it. At least the fully black girl doesn’t have to deal with his mess lol

And while the news is a bummer for their supporters, many fans are not too surprised. After all, the couple has gone through a lot of drama, and sometimes, certain issues are beyond repair.

And it looks like the couple is heading to divorce. According to Page Six , the couple will move forward with their divorce, despite participating in the upcoming VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.

There's no denying that Ray J and Princess have a toxic relationship. From Princess being thrown into a pool, issues with infidelity, and problems with their respective families, the couple has been through a lot. And it has caused them to take frequent breaks from their relationship. However, things took a turn when Princess felt that Ray J abandoned her and their children to go to Las Vegas.

Despite their divorce, Ray J and Princess are still interested in having more kids.

Almost anyone would think that once divorce talk comes into the mix, the last thing you would want is to expand your family. However, Ray J and Princess are pretty much dancing to the beat of their own drum. They are determined to have more children.

According to the DailyMail, the couple is ready to welcome a third child into their family, but it's not the way you may think. In an interview for Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked, Ray J revealed that Princess Love is requesting his sperm, with her adding that they "can't have it the traditional way."

The revelation rocked fans as many people naturally think that you shouldn't bring another child into a dysfunctional relationship. Not to mention, Princess initially filed for divorce in May 2020, along with Ray J also filing in September 2020. The news came as a shock since it looked like the two reconciled after Princess filed.

I knew Princess had no business being w Ray J when he pushed her in the pool. — 💜 (@_Love_Lexi) February 9, 2021 Source: Twitter

While it's obvious that Princess wants her children to all have the same father, it's understandable why their decision would turn heads. After all, the couple's relationship has been a hot topic for years on social media and beyond.

And fans have long speculated that they are just not a match for one another. Despite all the chatter, it seems as if the pair is committed to expanding their family.