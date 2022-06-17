Here Are Some ‘Real Housewives’ Shows You May Have Forgotten About

In June 2022, the network premiered its newest installment of the franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai. The show marks the first time that Bravo has aired an international version of the series. While RHODubai seems to be off to a good start (with some saying it's already better than Beverly Hills, it has yet to get greenlit for a second season.

Will RHODubai soar like several of its predecessors, or will it become a less-talked-about part of the franchise? After all, not every Housewives series has become a huge hit. In fact, there may even be a few that you've forgotten about.