Rihanna Hilariously Hits Look-Alike With Same, Tired Question She Keeps Hearing

Whenever you take the time to analyze popular social media accounts, you'll probably notice that the top-performing ones share something in common. They feature people that many followers find attractive. Then there are accounts of popular artists or business people who succeed in a particular vocation. For this one TikTok user, they do a pretty good job at being a look-alike of someone who pretty much embodies all of those things: Rihanna .

This TikTok user looks so much like Rihanna that the artist herself commented on a post about it.

Priscila Beatrice is oft-lauded as being Rihanna's identical twin on social media, a likeness that many agree is a great one to have. See for yourself and judge whether or not you think that Priscila and Rihanna share a similar countenance.

The likeness between the two women was further compounded when Priscila uploaded a video of her impersonating Rihanna at the 2020 Fashion Awards. The Shade Room posted a photo of the two women side by side, which of course prompted a litany of responses on social media of people commenting that they indeed looked very similar.

But it also prompted a comment from Rihanna herself, who wrote, "Where the album sis? #R9." This, of course, is a reference to the tireless requests from people who are begging Rihanna to drop another album. Her last effort was "Anti," which was a hugely celebrated release that wasn't only a critical success but also a popular and well-received commercial effort.

Rihanna made history with the album. It spent five years on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the first album by a Black female musical artist to ever accomplish that distinction. This was a fact that RiRi shared on her own Instagram page.

As of late, Rihanna has mostly spent her time expanding her Fenty Beauty line with a wide array of cosmetics specifically designed for a vast assortment of different skin tones and complexions. Her cosmetics are praised not only for their versatility but their quality as well.

She's also made a splash with her apparel, too. Fenty Beauty offers an assortment of lingerie for different body types and styles, which is also drawing adulation and glowing reviews from folks all over the internet.

Priscila was very happy to see that Rihanna replied to The Shade Room's post comparing the two to each other. In a recently uploaded TikTok video, she lamented over the possibility of having to restart her TikTok account all over again after it had been hacked. Thankfully, the video went viral, and she started racking up the follower count again, along with plenty of replays of her newly uploaded content.