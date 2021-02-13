'Namaste Wahala' Star Ruslaan Mumtaz Is Super Dreamy, but Is He Single?

Netflix has kicked up the romance this Valentine's Day with a new movie Namaste Wahala (Hello Trouble). This cross-cultural romantic comedy stars Ruslaan Mumtaz and Ini Dima-Okojie in the first major film collaboration between Bollywood (India) and Nollywood (Nigeria)! The film is based on a relationship between an Indian boy (Ruslaan) and a Nigerian girl (Ini). Fans and excited viewers were curious to know: Who is Ruslaan dating ?

In the same interview, Ruslaan mentioned he wanted to be able to perform in projects he could watch "with the entire family." He noted that whatever projects he does, he wants to be able to watch his work comfortably with parents and in-laws. But there might be a few added people to that family group, because as of March 26, 2020, Ruslaan is now a father.

Since 2007 with his breakout role in MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Ruslaan has been Bollywood's leading man. His charming face and attitude are dreamy to anyone. Despite his rise to fame, there are a few lengths Ruslaan won't go to in the industry. In a 2020 interview with RepublicWorld , Ruslaan said he won't perform in on-screen sex scenes because they often get "forwarded on the internet." (We respect him for knowing his boundaries!)

Sorry to all Ruslaan's fans, but he's officially off the market! Ruslaan is married to Nirali Mehta, and has been since 2014. The couple's anniversary just so happens to be the same date as the release of the new Netflix flick: Feb. 14. What a perfect way to celebrate their anniversary than with the premiere of Ruslaan's highly-anticipated new film?

How did Ruslaan and his wife meet?

BollywoodShaadis reports that the actor and his wife shared the same dance class, and it was pretty much love at first sight. Ruslaan offered every detail in perfect memory. He was standing by a tree outside of the class conversing with a few friends when Nirali first turned her head. He was instantly dazzled by her beauty and complimented her. This was their first ever interaction, and it sounds like a romantic comedy meeting in itself!

Not to be outdone, their dance guru, Shiamak Davar, noticed a mutual attraction and paired them together in class. Although these dancing lovebirds had a court marriage on Feb. 14, a traditional ceremony followed on March 2, 2014 — and they even performed together at the wedding. It sounds like happily ever after for this couple.

It sounds like Ruslaan's life is pretty much a romantic comedy in itself, from his beautiful chance meeting to his new son — whom he calls a "superhero" for being born during such a tumultuous time (a global pandemic is a rough time to have a birthday, we definitely agree).