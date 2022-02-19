TikTokers Defend Amazon Driver After Woman Accuses Them of Stealing Her Package

TikTokers Defend Amazon Driver After Woman Accuses Them of Stealing Her PackageBy Mustafa Gatollari
Feb. 18 2022, Published 10:53 p.m. ET
Millions of Americans rely on Amazon for a huge bulk of their shopping needs. In fact, the online retailing giant has over 148 million prime members who now pay $14.99 a month for the privilege of having free 2-day shipping for tons of different items.
With such a massive operation, there are bound to be some hiccups here and there, and the company is usually quick to address that, especially for Prime members.
But there are such things as porch pirates: people who go out of their way in order to pilfer packages right in front of someone's home. And unfortunately, there are instances of Amazon employees being caught stealing the orders that they deliver: like this one Atlanta woman who recorded a driver taking a photo of a package and then bringing it back to their car.
TikToker @katherineruix is now alleging that she is also a victim of an Amazon driver stealing her package in a now-viral clip. However, there are many users on the platform who are calling shenanigans.