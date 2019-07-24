How You Doing? Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Is Set to Produce a Biopic With Lifetime

Talk show sensation Wendy Williams will be an executive producer on a biopic picked up by Lifetime. Her biopic will follow her journey as a talk show host and the hardships she’s gone through in life, such as her husband cheating and the health issues she’s dealt with.

Lifetime said in a release, “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive.”

The movie will be picked up by Will Packer Media and written by Leigh Davenport. However, it isn’t easy to tell everything in a creative biopic, so a documentary based off her life will follow the release of the biopic. This documentary will be produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films.

This year was a lot for Wendy Williams. In April, Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter. The two had been married for 20 years. She filed for divorced after finding out that her ex-husband allegedly had a child with his mistress. Because of their divorce, Wendy removed Kevin as an executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show.

She also decided to dissolve The Hunter Foundation — a foundation founded by the pair in 2014 that provided resources for drug prevention and rehabilitation programs. Though she dissolved a supportive foundation, she said she will still find a way to “[help] others in the struggles of life,” as well as by supporting other similar foundations.

However, things have been turning around for her as she’s found a new boo. She doesn’t want people to be in her business, but she did tell the audience, “It helps that he’s a doctor. I am not going to say one more word. You’re not going to blow this for me. But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s. And yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering." That’s all she’s giving her audience, but she did mention she’s happier than ever.

Wendy Williams' biopic talks about her past with substance abuse and health issues. In addition to her biopic touching on her recent divorce, Wendy will also be bringing to light her struggle with Lymphedema. Due to the condition, her ankles swell really bad and she has to do a 45-minute treatment daily to try and keep the swelling under control. There’s no current cure for her diagnosis.

The talk show host isn’t shy about sharing what’s going on in her life. She’s a huge advocate for helping others with substance abuse, but she struggled with it as well. In her biopic and documentary, she will talk about how she was recently living in a sober house after battling addiction. She suffered from a cocaine addiction and said she doesn’t know what really made her stop but she’s working on her recovery. We will get to delve deeper with her new Lifetime adaptation.

Who will play Wendy Williams? There are no confirmed stars behind the talk show host’s name. However, a few people who would do an amazing job would be actresses like Queen Latifah, Taraji P. Henson, and even Beyoncé.

