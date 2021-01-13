The TikTok Junebug Challenge Has People Dancing at Some Pretty Strange Locations

The TikTok Junebug Challenge Has People Dancing at Some Pretty Strange LocationsBy Leila Kozma
A brand-new challenge calls on TikTok users to perform a set of moves akin to the Shmoney Dance at the strangest locations they can think of. Some TikTokers perform the Junebug Challenge in the bathroom, on the hood of a car, or at the store. So, what does it entail?
The Junebug Challenge has garnered more than 14 million views on TikTok so far.
The #junebugchallenge has attracted more than 14 million views on TikTok, and it's easy to see why. Unlike more traditional, dance-oriented challenges like "The Renegade" by Jalaiah Harmon or "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, the Junebug Challenge encourages users to get creative and tap into their sense of humor. Those eager to partake have to find the best locations to perform the dance moves before recording the clip. Each TikTok juxtaposes dances shot at different places.
Take the short clip created by a TikTok user named J.C. Barker, which features a man performing the dance on the back of a truck before performing the same gestures on the top of a swimming pool slide and, as a final touch, on the roof of a house.
A TikToker named @unovisoulz opted for a different strategy, using the challenge as an opportunity to offer a glimpse into various aspects of his daily routine. Having performed the dance on the doorstep, he proceeds to hop on the kitchen table before serving up some moves in the shower and on top of the staircase.
So, what's there to know about the song accompanying the Junebug Challenge?
The challenge was created by an influencer named Junebug who uploaded short clips depicting his new take on the Shmoney Dance starting in December 2020. According to an Instagram video by The Crankdown, Junebug chose "Beat Box," a track by Florida-based harmonic trap rapper SpotemGottem to accompany the challenge.
The rapper has obtained a solid fan base with songs that draw on his personal experiences growing up in Jacksonville, Fla.
Some of SpotemGottem's other hits include "Beat Box 2," "Blick-A-Thon," and "Ridin Wit Ya Bae." His collaborators range from Jack Boy to Hot Boii, and beyond. His latest record, "Final Destination," came out on Dec. 18, 2020.
What about the lyrics?
"Beat Box" kicks off with a description of what could pass as an atrocity.
"Burn away a carbon beam, knocked yo' legs off," the first line goes, according to Genius.
"Tried to get away from me, had a standoff, Hit 'em in the spine, knock his dreads off," it continues, according to the website.
"Call me Kobе, 24 on me," SpotemGottem raps later on.
The song also describes a visit to Miami and a romantic encounter at a house party.
"Two rights don't make a wrong, it just go on and on," he summarizes the experience.