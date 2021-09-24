'Animal Kingdom' Star Shawn Hatosy Teases "Tragic" Season 6 and Shuts Down THIS Fan Theory (EXCLUSIVE)

TNT's explosive drama Animal Kingdom has left viewers on their toes for the entirety of Season 5. Following Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) death in Season 4, the Cody boys are forced to navigate a life of crime without their fearless matriarch leader. While family dynamics and power struggles have remained central plot points in the show, the guys are gearing up for their biggest heist yet.

Will Season 5 conclude with things going according to the Cody family's plan? With the season finale airing on Oct. 3, Animal Kingdom fans will most likely be left reeling with a cliffhanger that will wrap up next season.

Season 6 will sadly be the final installment in the Animal Kingdom saga. So, will the Cody family get a happy ending? Distractify spoke exclusively with TNT star Shawn Hatosy, who plays Andrew "Pope" Cody, about the show's final season.