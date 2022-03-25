The Duggars Are Infamous Fallen Reality TV Stars We’re Still Fascinated By (EXCLUSIVE)

The Duggar family is known for the now-canceled TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoff, Counting On. But what some former viewers still don't understand is the deeply conservative Christian religion the family follows. Many have wondered if the Duggars are actually in a cult.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Bowman Fedosky, who is confirmed to have been a Duggar family friend when he was a kid. He was even featured on 19 Kids and Counting once upon a time.