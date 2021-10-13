'Ghosts' Star Asher Grodman Discusses His Character's Lack of Pants, Season 1 Spoilers, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

While watching Ghosts, it’s hard to empathize with Trevor. Yet, when he tries to move an item just an inch with the greatest effort in the world, an endearing quality surfaces.

Asher told us, “Trevor is a guy who has a lot of lessons to learn, but he's just looking for a good time. He's basically at this neverending kind of lame party. He’s stuck for eternity. Someone has to turn this party up, and he assumes that's him.”