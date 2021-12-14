Batwoman's Brother Can't Be Trusted — but Can He Be Saved? Javicia Leslie Thinks So (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 7 of Batwoman.

Sibling rivalry takes on a new meaning in Season 3 of Batwoman after Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) meets her maternal half-brother for the first time. Much like their mother, Jada Jet (Robin Givens), Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) is well-versed in both money and manipulation.

At first glance, Marquis has a heart of gold. But Ryan later learns that the cold businessman is up to no good.