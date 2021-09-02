Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Tracklist Comes With Tons of Features — Here's Everything You Need to Know

Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Tracklist Comes With Tons of Features — Here's Everything You Need to KnowBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 2 2021, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
Everything Drake touches turns to gold. From his 2009 “So Far Gone” mixtape to 2007's “Scorpion” album, Drake has accomplished what many musicians hope to do in their careers, and that's to create timeless music. So, it’s no surprise that his sixth album, “Certified Lover Boy,” is one of the most highly-anticipated projects of 2021.
Now that "Certified Lover Boy" is on the tip of everyone’s tongue, fans are wondering which artists will grace the project with a verse or two. After all, Drake is known for creating some of the best collaborations in the hip-hop world. Since the project is set to be released on Sept. 3, 2021, rumors have been spreading about which artists to expect. So, the only question that remains is: Who will be featured on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album? Get comfortable as we spill the deets.
Drake’s "Certified Lover Boy" tracklist was initially rumored to have a slew of big names featured.
Drake has done a really good job of teasing details of "CLB" enough for fans to speculate about who will be featured on the project.
In June 2021, Drake took to Instagram to share a photo of him, Future, and famed producer Metro Boomin in the studio. So, fans took that to mean that Future will likely be featured on “CLB.”
Singer PartyNextDoor also shared a cryptic tweet on Aug. 31, 2021, that says, “CLB.” Similar to Future, fans believe that PND will likely be featured on the project since the pair have collaborated in the past on “Recognize” and “Come and See Me.”
And of course, Drizzy has been busy teasing us with his longtime friend and collaborator Nicki Minaj. Per CapitalXtra, Drake took to his Instagram story to share an interesting snap of him in the studio.
In the photo, there was a pink sign that read “Nicki” with studio equipment in the background. Fans took this as confirmation that a collaboration is on the way.
Afrobeats singer Davido was also rumored to be featured on "CLB." On March 13, 2021, just a few months after “CLB” was first scheduled to drop, the Nigerian-American singer took to Instagram to share a video of him and Drake. And that’s all fans needed to see to add Davido to the list of possible "CLB" features.
Popstar Ariana Grande also generated some buzz around the "CLB" project. Per CapitalXtra (via Deux Moi), an Ariana Grande fan account shared a screenshot of an anonymous submission that read: "One of the girl pop artists on Drake's new album is Ariana Grande."
But of course, Ariana has yet to confirm or deny the rumors.
Drake has seemingly confirmed which artists will be featured on "Certified Lover Boy" with a slew of billboards in major cities.
OVO season is officially upon us. Not only is Drake’s sixth studio album almost available to stream, but the 34-year-old is also finally giving fans more insight into which artists will be featured on the project.
Per Complex, Drake has unveiled the guest features on his highly-anticipated project with a slew of billboards in major cities. One billboard was spotted in Chicago, confirming Lil Durk’s contribution; another in Los Angeles, teasing Ty Dolla $ign's and Giveon’s features; and another was seen in the Atlanta, indicating that Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby would also make appearances on the album.
A billboard has also been spotted in Memphis that confims Project Pat's and Yebba's involvement.
However, there seems to be some confusion about whether or not Jay-Z will actually be featured on "CLB." For starters, Complex reports that a billboard has gone up in New York City that reads, "Hey New York, the GOAT is on CLB."
Although Jay-Z holds the title of the GOAT for many hip-hop lovers, others consider Nas to be the GOAT as well. So, we’ll have to wait to see which New York City hip-hop legend will grace “CLB.”
Drake is known to deliver surprises at the last minute, so more guest features may be announced before the official release of the album on Sept 3.