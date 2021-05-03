Danny Trejo on His Plans for May 5: "Cinco de Mayo Spelled Backwards Is Let’s Have a Party" (EXCLUSIVE)

Yes, the Machete star owns Trejo's Tacos, which currently boasts six locations, Trejo's Cantina, and Trejo's Coffee and Donuts. Therefore, he knows a thing or two about good flavor combinations.

Though he's known for his iconic roles as tough and hardened criminals (or as the uncle in Spy Kids), fans may not know that actor Danny Trejo is also a restaurant entrepreneur.

The 76-year-old, who partnered with Tostitos to kick-off their "5 Ways to Cinco" campaign and the release of the new Sweet Lime & Sea Salt chips, spoke exclusively with Distractify about his Cinco de Mayo celebration this year, which will include a "small" celebration of 152 of his closest friends and family, the secret to a good taco versus a bad one, and more.

Danny Trejo's restaurant is preparing the cuisine for his Cinco de Mayo celebration.

"We always have Tostitos around the house. I love them. Sweet Lime and Sea Salt [chips] are delicious," the actor told Distractify. And Danny is going all out on May 5, 2021. "People don’t understand but Cinco de Mayo spelled backwards is let’s have a party. That’s what it is," he said. He added, "We in America celebrate more than they do in Mexico."

Well, Danny will certainly be celebrating the festivities in a big way. The actor told us that on May 5, he's getting together with his family. "We’re trying to be safe, everybody has been vaccinated. I know we’re having a family reunion and so far there [are] 152 RSVPs ... I forget Mexicans, we have people all over the United States."

Though Danny loves to cook, he confirmed that he will not be preparing food for all of his guests. "My restaurant is going to be catering ... with plenty of Tostitos chips!" he said. Aside from the salty snack, there will probably be tons of taco options at his party.

Trejo's Tacos boasts six locations, and the actor dished on what makes for a good taco versus a sub-par one. "Just love!" he said. "You can put anything in a taco, that’s what’s good about tacos. They’re versatile. We have one, a cauliflower taco, which is absolutely delicious. Don’t tell none of my friends that I love cauliflower."

When Danny isn't running his restaurant empire, he's continuing to build his already lengthy acting resume. However, there is a new role he tackled recently: singer.