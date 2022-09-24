Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Guest Star in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i is underway and hopes to live up to the hype as being one of the most popular shows since its premiere in the fall of 2021. The local population of Oahu, Hawai'i is also embracing the cast and crew, giving them a traditional Hawaiian blessing.

The show hopes to continue their success in Season 2 and what better way to do that than by beefing up the cast with some guest stars early in the season.