Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Guest Star in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i is underway and hopes to live up to the hype as being one of the most popular shows since its premiere in the fall of 2021. The local population of Oahu, Hawai'i is also embracing the cast and crew, giving them a traditional Hawaiian blessing.
The show hopes to continue their success in Season 2 and what better way to do that than by beefing up the cast with some guest stars early in the season.
Derek Phillips guest stars in 'NCIS: Hawai'i.'
From the small town of Dillon in West Texas, to the island of Oahu, Hawai'i, Billy Riggins is surely moving up in the world. Actor Derek Phillips, who played Billy Riggins in Friday Night Lights, is joining the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i as a guest star for the second episode of the season.
Phillips has been fairly busy in recent years, guest starring in TV and working on titles such as DC's Injustice, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and The Last of Us: Part II.
Now, Phillips will become FBI ASAC Michael Curtis, as the team investigates illegal racing. The second episode of NCIS: Hawai'i, entitled "Blind Curves," also guest stars Seana Kofoed and Anthony Ruivivar.
Now, let's take a closer look at the cast for Season 2 Episode 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i.
The cast for Season 2 Episode 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i.
Returning as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant is Vanessa Lachey. Lachey has also been seen as the co-host, along with her husband Nick Lachey, of Love is Blind and The Ultimatum on Netflix.
Episode 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i also stars Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, and Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik. Rounding out the regular cast is Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.
The guest stars for Season 2 Episode 2 include Seana Kofoed, Anthony Ruivivar and, of course, Derek Phillips. Kofoed starred in the TV series Claws, and also guest starred in 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lonestar and NCIS in 2015.
Anthony Ruivivar is best known for playing Carlos Nieto in Third Watch and Alex Longshadow in Banshee. Ruivivar also voiced Batman on Beware the Batman.
Plot details for Season 2 Episode 2 of 'NCIS: Hawai'i.'
For the second episode of the season, the team will be delving into the world of illegal racing after a Marine staff sergeant's body is found in a junkyard. Obviously, that's not all because we always have to introduce a little drama as well.
While the investigation is going on, Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) thinks that Alex (Kai Holman) is hiding something from her, and Whistler (Tori Anderson) is anxious about introducing Lucy (Yasmine al-Bustami) to her coworkers.
Check out new episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i every Monday at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.