Dermot Kennedy on His Busking Roots and Plans for 2023 U.S. Tour (EXCLUSIVE)

However, while Dermot might be touring the world and playing sold-out shows today, he has not forgotten his musical roots. The 30-year-old musician teamed up with Jameson Distillery on Tour this past summer to perform songs off his upcoming album "Sonder" and announce the Jameson's Busk on Us program.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Dermot spoke about his love of busking, what fans can expect from his new music, and plans for a 2023 U.S. tour.