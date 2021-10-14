Sarah Turney on How "Instrumental" TikTok Is in Raising Awareness for Cold Cases (EXCLUSIVE)

While there's no shortage of true crime podcasts to stream, it's rare for hosts to be able to relate to the stories that they are telling as much as Sarah Turney can. The Arizona native is the voice behind the Disappearances podcast, which covers various missing persons cases from both the distant past and recent years.

The series, which is a Spotify Original from Parcast, is incredibly close to Sarah's heart. Her own sister, Alissa Turney, went missing in 2001 — and it took about two full decades plus one exhaustive social media campaign for her to finally get some answers.