Gabby and Rachel's Final Guys Got to Meet Their Families Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Finale

On the Sept. 13 episode of The Bachelorette, Gabby and Rachel's nearest and dearest arrived in Mexico to meet the final few guys.

Gabby's grandfather, Grandpa John, and Rachel's close friends, Sam and Nate, got plenty of attention online after they appeared on the "meet the family" visits.

Because viewers didn't get to meet any siblings, some viewers wondered if both of the leads were only children.