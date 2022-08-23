Does Gabby Pick [SPOILER] in 'The Bachelorette' Finale? Here's What We Know

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC.

Gabby Windey kept it super real with Bachelor Nation during the hometowns episode of The Bachelorette Season 19. She really said on camera, "Johnny's super hot. He knows it, I know it, you know it."

Dashing good looks aside, does Gabby actually love Johnny enough to pick him in The Bachelorette Season 19 finale? Is Johnny ready to actually propose?