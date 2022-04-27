Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the April 27, 2022 episode of Married at First Sight.

None of the Married at First Sight Season 14 couples are without their faults. Olajuwon and Katina have it particularly hard as they try to find the right balance to make their marriage work. So when Olajuwon has concerns about staying with Katina ahead of Decision Day in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, it's not a huge shocker.