'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' — Ebo Sisters Talk Themes in Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall Mockumentary (EXCLUSIVE)

The film is grounded in the sisters' own experiences with southern baptist megachurches. Adanne told us that one of the big themes that the pair wanted to explore in Honk for Jesus was "this concept of unchecked power and how individuals who are not necessarily in the power position can be complicit in that unchecked power."

Adamma voiced that as a director, she wanted to show the complexities of people, as most are not inherently bad, like in the case of the outlandish Pastor Lee-Curtis.