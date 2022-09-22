The Season 7 Finale of 'Chicago Med' Was Nothing Short of Hot — Let's Revisit It

The Season 7 finale of Chicago Med had a lot going on and felt very much like a One Chicago crossover without any of the crossing. There were so many loose ends, we're not entirely sure the series will have the time to tie them all up.

Thankfully Season 8 is here and all of our questions will (hopefully) be answered. But in case you need a refresher, let's revisit the mess we were left with at the end of Season 7. How did Chicago Med end last season? It was a wild ride.