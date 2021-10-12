The New ‘Chucky’ TV Series Is Super Gay

Loving cheesy horror movies is kind of complicated. The stars are undeniably the "boogeyman." Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Michael Meyers. Even though these bad guys are killing people and/or generally making life miserable, for some reason we're quietly rooting for them. We must be because we keep tuning in to see them do it over and over again with each new sequel.

However if we're talking about horror flicks, we'd be remiss in leaving out Chucky, who actually has his own TV series now. But how is it different from the movies?