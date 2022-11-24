Flying Solo This Year? Celebrate Thanksgiving Alone With These Expert Tips (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaya Jaya Myra advises that anyone spending Thanksgiving totally alone should ask themselves why. "First, accept the fact that you have decided to spend the holiday alone because that is a choice," she said. "Even if you don't get to spend it with a loved one, you could spend it at a community gathering, event, or even a soup kitchen helping other people better enjoy their holiday. Ask yourself if you've considered these other options, and if not, why?"